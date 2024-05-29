A white tank top, trousers, and some tennis sneakers. A pretty standard summer uniform, right? Well, leave it to the always fashionable Queen Letizia of Spain to liven up monochrome basics through an artsy twist.

On Tuesday evening, the Queen attended the Solo de Ciencia Awards in Madrid which honors the achievements of scientists and researchers. Forgoing her usual wardrobe of vibrant florals and leather pants, Letizia slipped into a white sleeveless blouse and a pair of matching dress pants for the occasion. The former journalist accessorized her outfit with crisp almond-toe sneakers, a fresh face of makeup, and dainty gold jewelry. But what really brought things in an unexpected direction was the criss-cross design of Letizia’s tank top. Instead of finishing with a traditional hemline, her shirt featured woven pieces of white and cream fabric.

The result was a unique take on the classic summer tank. It created plenty of movement as the Royal went about her duties and lent itself some dynamic visual interest thanks to the jagged, asymmetrical pieces that wrapped around the garment.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Much like other European Royals, Letizia approaches her personal style with a sense of refinement. There’s the standard tea-length dresses, the occasional pantsuit, and more casual looks like this one that give off an air of “I’m just like everyone else.” Still, the Spaniard has proved herself to be one of a more experimental dresser—at least by Royal standards—when it comes to what she puts on her body. She isn’t afraid to accent some monochrome tailoring with a tweed neon blazer. Or, revive the Barbiecore trend in a pink cheetah dress. Even her more formal looks aren’t void of risks—she’ll wear something like a blush pink overcoat during a state visit or test out a one-shoulder LBD for a ritzy gala.

With her latest outfit, the Queen has proved that there’s many definitions of a “simple” outfit. Sometimes, less is more. Other times, a little something extra—like Letizia’s criss-cross blouse—goes a long way.