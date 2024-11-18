Rihanna is making it entirely clear that “pop of red” dressing is here to stay. For another late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, the musician and beauty entrepreneur amped up a Mob Wife fur with a strong dose of the celebrity-favorite cherry hue.

Rihanna based her dinner look around a polka-dot Balmain slip dress with a silk rosette detail at the bust. She made the piece fall-worthy by layering a shaggy Gucci coat, from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, right on top. While Rihanna (and many in the celebrity sphere) have been preferring a deep burgundy color of late, the Bajan mogul finished her outfit with scarlet-red shoes. Of course, Rihanna made sure to perfectly accent her strappy Saint Laurent pumps with a matching lip color. The star wore tinted rectangular shades, a wet-look hair style, and her go-to stack of Marie Lichtenberg necklaces.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

It may seem like a surprise to see Rihanna—whose latest dinner outfits have been all about pops of burgundy, not cherry red—go all in on the bright color. Just last week, she wore a tattered vintage Gaultier skirt and a matching fur stole. She’s also made an oversize Bottega Veneta handbag her go-to accessory for late-night dining.

But in classic RiRi fashion, this Giorgio Baldi look leaned into current trends—namely, the Mob Wife aesthetic—while also bringing back a bold styling trick. The “pop of red” theory dates back to as early as summer 2023, when the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner first cosigned the summer-y look.

Rihanna was once again seen on her way to a Los Angeles restaurant the following evening—this time, she opted for the hot spot Wally’s. The star traded her polka dots and Mob Wife fur in favor of all-black everything. She wore a plunging silk top, open-toe heels, and skin-tight pants. She again opted for a bold cherry lipstick, presumably plucked right from her own Fenty Beauty line.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna has never been one to abide by trends of the moment, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her dabble in a styling move some might consider “out.” And from everyone who could possibly bring back the “pop of red” theory into the mainstream, Rihanna definitely tops the list.