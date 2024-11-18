Rihanna Keeps the “Pop of Red” Theory Alive
Rihanna is making it entirely clear that “pop of red” dressing is here to stay. For another late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, the musician and beauty entrepreneur amped up a Mob Wife fur with a strong dose of the celebrity-favorite cherry hue.
Rihanna based her dinner look around a polka-dot Balmain slip dress with a silk rosette detail at the bust. She made the piece fall-worthy by layering a shaggy Gucci coat, from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, right on top. While Rihanna (and many in the celebrity sphere) have been preferring a deep burgundy color of late, the Bajan mogul finished her outfit with scarlet-red shoes. Of course, Rihanna made sure to perfectly accent her strappy Saint Laurent pumps with a matching lip color. The star wore tinted rectangular shades, a wet-look hair style, and her go-to stack of Marie Lichtenberg necklaces.
It may seem like a surprise to see Rihanna—whose latest dinner outfits have been all about pops of burgundy, not cherry red—go all in on the bright color. Just last week, she wore a tattered vintage Gaultier skirt and a matching fur stole. She’s also made an oversize Bottega Veneta handbag her go-to accessory for late-night dining.
But in classic RiRi fashion, this Giorgio Baldi look leaned into current trends—namely, the Mob Wife aesthetic—while also bringing back a bold styling trick. The “pop of red” theory dates back to as early as summer 2023, when the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner first cosigned the summer-y look.
Rihanna was once again seen on her way to a Los Angeles restaurant the following evening—this time, she opted for the hot spot Wally’s. The star traded her polka dots and Mob Wife fur in favor of all-black everything. She wore a plunging silk top, open-toe heels, and skin-tight pants. She again opted for a bold cherry lipstick, presumably plucked right from her own Fenty Beauty line.
Rihanna has never been one to abide by trends of the moment, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her dabble in a styling move some might consider “out.” And from everyone who could possibly bring back the “pop of red” theory into the mainstream, Rihanna definitely tops the list.