When it comes to street style, Rihanna’s streak is unmatched. A jaw-dropping assortment of it bags and shoes, plus no shortage of statement jewels, has made the star one to watch off the red carpet over the years. Naturally, even her most under-the-radar outfits still deliver lessons in nonchalant dressing—complete with a hotly-desired accessory or two—as seen in her latest ensemble.

While strolling through New York City, Rihanna wore a white zip-up sweatshirt with trendy wide-leg blue jeans. Her relaxed set was layered beneath a swishing beige trench coat, accentuated by a thin gold collar clasp and double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons. Two gleaming gold chain necklaces, a sparkling cocktail ring, and oversized black Tom Ford sunglasses finished her discreet outfit.

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However, though it was surprisingly simple, Rihanna’s off-duty look was elevated by two luxe and sporty accessories. The first was Miu Miu’s navy and burgundy Drill baseball cap, a soft cotton style embroidered with the brand’s signature rounded lettering. With its soft shape and single-toned colors, the otherwise basic piece was given a luxe touch from Miu Miu’s logo—a theme that’s grown in recent years from viral pieces like the label’s track jackets, rugby shirts, and woven cord keychains.

Rihanna finished her ensemble with a pair of Nike and Jacquemus’ brown Moon sneakers, a retro lace-up style with a ballerina flat-inspired silhouette, smooth nylon paneling, and waffled rubber soles. The star’s whimsically athletic shoes added a comfortable, casual base for her ensemble, while also cementing her affinity for hotly desired accessories. After all, these particular sneakers went viral from a steamy Nicholas Alexander Chavez-fronted campaign when launching last September, and are only currently available on a waitlist basis.

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As her latest outfit proves, even the most basic ensemble is no match for Rihanna’s keen eye for accessories. That streak’s been building momentum this year, with her envy-inducing bag and shoe collection elevating otherwise plain outfits like a white T-shirt and jeans, a classic blazer and trousers, and off-duty leggings with a leather jacket. With summer on the horizon, there’s certainly more stylish lessons to be learned from Rihanna’s consistently eye-catching street style in the future.