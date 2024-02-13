Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two press tour has been filled with everything from futuristic custom gowns to edgier sci-fi moments—but now, it looks as though the actress has channeled her role quite literally with her latest look. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out for an afternoon of promotion with her co-stars, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, in an outfit that we’re referring to as sand dune chic.

Zendaya’s look was, in fact, from Olivier Rousteing’s fall 2024 menswear collection for Balmain. The earthy, sand color of her tank top and baggy trousers would’ve been enough of a method dressing moment on its own, but Zendaya clearly had other ideas. Her tunic was designed with layers of intricately draped fabric and cut-outs that mimicked the look of, you guessed it, sand dunes. Zendaya has been mainly opting for galactic ab-baring gowns and sets up until this point, so it’s refreshing to see her and stylist Law Roach switch up their preferred silhouette in favor of a more relaxed look.

As usual, the actress styled her look with a light hand, opting for her go-to nude Louboutin heels, minimal gold jewelry, and a braided hair style.

In a TikTok video showing off the Balmain set, Chalamet said “We’re in t-shirts,” of himself and Butler, to which Zendaya aptly replied “And I’m in fashion.” Yes, yes you are.

This Balmain moment is yet another fresh off the runway grail—just yesterday, the actress slipped into a gravity-defying Alaïa dress from Pieter Mulier’s most recent runway show. Rousteing’s Balmain collection just debuted in Paris at the end of January, and it’s safe to assume that no one aside from Zendaya and Roach could concoct such a pull.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Zendaya is amongst a growing list of actresses—Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Maisie Williams—who are approaching their respective press tours via method dressing. Zendaya, though, seems to have found the perfect balance between her personal style and that of her character, Chani. Per Zendaya, her character will feature heavily in the sequel compared to the original Dune, which might explain her turning this press tour into her personal runway.

The Dune: Part Two cast features some pretty heavy fashion hitters, though with just about anything Zendaya does, she looks pretty comfortable leading the charge. Next up is the film’s world premiere on Thursday—until then, we’ll be thinking of all the ways Zendaya could possibly top her string of press looks.