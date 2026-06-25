No choice archival fashion moment can escape Zendaya’s web. For the London stop of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the “MJ” actress managed to combine her affinity for vintage John Galliano with her penchant for method dressing.

The star swished onto the red carpet in a sweeping dress from Galliano’s spring 1997 “Circus” collection. The inky blue piece’s sleeveless silhouette was covered in a coordinating cloud print, overlapping with a pattern of celestial symbols and twinkling gold stars. Tiered ruffle trim completed the style with a dramatic flair—fitting, as its original runway debut was themed as a fashionable big top.

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However, the piece’s greatest surprise was found in the back, where strands of thin silver chains formed a spiderweb with a matching arachnid charm at its center. Each piece was strung with small silver ball charms, creating the effect of dewdrops on a spider’s web. Added adornments came from a combination of silver and gold-toned metal charms shaped like shooting stars, feathers, clovers, hearts, and lightning bolts—which also adorned two chains draped across its bodice.

Image Architect Law Roach complemented the dress’ enchanting effect with pale gold Christian Louboutin pumps, as well as a glistening diamond-covered bracelet and hoop earrings. While catching the light at every turn, the ensemble was undeniably alluring and glamorous—in fact, straight from the fashion heavens. Of course, Zendaya’s husband and co-star Tom Holland was also by her side, sharply outfitted in a cool gray jacket, maroon T-shirt, and dark gray trousers.

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With its central spider motif, Zendaya’s moment in Galliano also continued her themed approach to dressing for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. From swishing silk fringe to bejeweled spiders, arachnid jewels, beaded webbing and more, the actor’s fully embraced a variety of references that nod to the web-slinging superhero across Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Rome. In fact, with her previous look in Paris only featuring a vintage 2007 Spider-Man T-shirt and white Louboutin heels, Zendaya’s proven there’s truly no outfit too simple or ornate for her to wear on the red carpet.

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Of course, this isn’t the last of the actor’s superhero pursuits. Her and Holland will both hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s red carpet for the film’s final premieres in Los Angeles and New York City this summer, as well. With the pair also slated to appear on the upcoming press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey—notably releasing just weeks apart from the latest Spider-Man installment—their fashion-forward summer is far from over.