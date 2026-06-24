Spider Man: Brand New Day marks Zendaya’s fourth film in the famed webslinger’s series, and perhaps the most surprising thing about the vintage Giorgio Armani dress she wore to last night’s event in Rome is that she hadn’t managed to wear it during any of her previous press tour.

Accompanied by co-star and husband Tom Holland, Zendaya arrived in an intricate Giorgio Armani dress. Hailing from the late designer’s spring 1990 collection, the sheer piece featured pearly beadwork in the shape of a spiders’ web across its transparent, sleeveless black silhouette. Glittering amber and deep brown beaded spiders added a layer of thematic arachnid glamour to the archival piece.

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True to form, stylist Law Roach finished Zendaya’s outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, covered in glittering silver crystals. Thin diamond drop earrings simply finished the star’s look while enhancing the thin strands of beaded webbing across her dress—and cleverly nodded to Spider-Man’s own webs, as well. She was also accompanied by Holland on the red carpet, dapperly dressed in a rich brown suit and matching loafers—which marked the pair’s latest joint appearance after confirming their marriage last week.

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However, isn’t the first time Zendaya has worn a spiderweb dress for a Spider-Man premiere. Back in 2021, the actor wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring a nude-toned base covered in glittering black spiderwebs. Always one to dress for a theme, Roach finished that viral look with a sheer black mask shaped like Spider-Man’s signature face covering—and another set of glittering black So Kate heels.

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The actor’s well-documented run while premiering Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Holland is filled with plenty of nods to the web-slinging superhero. Before her outing in Armani, she made waves yesterday morning in a red and blue color-blocked Versace skirt set from 1997. The day prior, she swapped a preppy red Coach top and plaid skirt for a two-piece leather Louis Vuitton outfit—complete with dangling blue spiderweb-shaped earrings—for the film’s two events in Berlin. More motifs also popped up in her slate of premiere looks in Madrid and Amsterdam, as well.

However, the star’s fashionable summer still has a long way to go. Both Zendaya and Holland will swing onto red carpets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s upcoming premieres in London, Los Angeles, and New York City in the coming weeks. Intermittently, they’ll also reappear together while promoting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which premieres days apart from the superhero film. Luckily, they’ll have each other—and plenty of stylish moments to boot—in the whirlwind weeks ahead.