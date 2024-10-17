Earlier this year, it seemed like not a day would by when Zendaya wasn’t regularly making fashion history on the red carpet. Between her press tours for Dune and Challengers, she was constantly pulling looks either from fabled fashion archives or straight off the runway. Today, currently without a project to promote, Zendaya showed off the casual side of her wardrobe during a rare off-duty moment in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, her fashion choices were still pretty chic even when she wasn’t attempting to break the internet.

Zendaya prioritized comfort for her L.A. stroll by tucking a baggy graphic t-shirt into even baggier pleated trousers. Hair was kept up in a messy bun as the actress slipped into a pair of her go-to On running sneakers. Zendaya’s latest outfit stood in stark contrast to the sculptural ’70s look she wore to her last big engagement at Louis Vuitton’s show last month. But, hey, can’t a girl just throw on a printed tee and some big pants and call it a day?

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

Aside from the odd red carpet appearance, Zendaya appears to have enjoyed her time off in the months since Challengers. She watched as her boyfriend Tom Holland appeared in the West End Romeo +Juliet revival and even spent some family time with her beau in Los Angeles.

During a recent interview, though, Zendaya hinted that she’s getting back to work rather soon with yet another anticipated project. It seems as though her next confirmed role will be as Robert Pattinson’s love interest in Kristoffer Borgli and Ari Aster’s The Drama. According to reports, the film is about “a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a couple’s big day.”

“To be fair, I feel like I haven't been on a set in a long time,” she told Teen Vogue this week, adding “I’ve not been on since Dune, so that's almost like two years ago.”

Zendaya continued, “And I'm about to start up again,” perhaps hinting at her part in The Drama. “I leave literally tomorrow to start a new thing. And while it's something that should feel like, yeah, whatever, this is my job, I'm doing this all the time, I always get a sense of nervousness.”