The 26 Best Met Gala Beauty Moments of All Time, From Jackie Kennedy to Rihanna

Every year, the fashion elite gathers for the annual Met Gala. While designers, models, and actresses wear beautiful and often outlandish gowns in accordance with the year's theme, these A-listers prove that no look is complete without the right beauty look. The perfect lip color or smoky eye is a vital touch that can turn a walk down the red carpet into an iconic moment. From Naomi Campbell's glossy plum lip to Kate Moss' golden smoky eye, these supermodels' statement looks make the case for bold beauty. Singer Jennifer Lopez and model Gisele Bündchen prove that luminous skin is a red carpet must, while singer Rihanna's majestical headpiece and Selena's Gomez's enlarged floral crown show off how to do over-the-top glamour the right way. Here, a closer look at the most iconic Met Gala beauty looks of all time.
Costume Institute Gala Presents &quot;Fashions of The Hapsburg Era&quot;
At the 1979 Costume Institute Gala Presents "Fashions of The Hapsburg Era", Jackie Kennedy wore simple back eyeliner with a sheer nude lip.

Bianca Jagger wore her hair shoulder length locks in voluminous curls with a dark smoky eye at the Costume Institute Gala "The 18th Century Woman" in 1981.

Posing next to Calvin Klein, supermodel Iman glows with luminous skin and a dark grey smoky eye and nude glossy lip at the Costume Institute Gala "The 18th Century Woman" in 1981.

At the 1983 Costume Institute Gala, designer Carolina Herrera wore her in an elegant up with with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.

Actress Raquel Welch worea colorful exaggerated smoky eye with a mauve pink lip at the Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Costumes of Royal India" in 1985.

Cher posed at the Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Costumes of Royal India" in 1985 with a dramatic purple smoky eye, a light contour on the cheekbones and a nude lip.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg wore her hair in voluminous curls with a turquoise eye and a glossy berry lip at the 1989 Costume Institute Gala.

Supermodel Christy Turlington looked luminous at the Costume Institute Gala in 1992.

The late Princess Diana attended the 1996 Costume Institute Gala wearing a light brown smoky eye and a sheer pink lip.

Model Claudia Schiffer attended the Costume Institute Gala's Gianni Versace Exhibit with creamy, luminous skin and a matte red lip.

Posing alongside Iman, supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a bold grey smoky eye with a glossy plum lip at the 2000 Costume Institute Gala.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney and actress Gwyneth Paltrow posed in 2011 with messy blowouts, luminous skin and glossy mauve lips.

Model Gisele Bündchen posed at the 2003 Costume Institute Gala with a lightly winged smoky eye, sun-kissed skin and a pink lip.

At the 2004 Costume Institute Gala "Dangerous Liaisons", model Linda Evangelista paired her sleek pony with a golden smoky eye, a light contour on the cheekbones and a glossy nude lip.

At the "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala in 2009, supermodel Kate Moss wore an exaggerated taupe smoky eye with a light pink lip.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker attended the 2010 Costume Institute Gala wearing pairing her tousled waves with a bronzed smoky eye, dewy skin and a glossy nude lip.

Attending the 2011 Costume Institute Gala, Jennifer Lopez glowed with luminous, sun-kissed skin and a glossy, ombre red lip.

Actress Emma Stone stepped out at "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala in 2011 wearing a sleek cat eye with a satin, hot pink lip.

Actress Kate Bosworth paired her sleek, braided top knot with creamy, luminous skin and a bold, maroon lip at the Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala in 2012.

Wearing a frosted silver smoky eye with a creamy, maroon lip, Beyoncé attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala in 2014.

Stunning at the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Gala in 2015, Rihanna wore bold brows with a dramatic cat eye and a hint of blush along the cheekbones.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2015 Costume Institute Gala wearing a sleek, taupe cat eye with a glossy nude lip.

Selena Gomez arrived at the 2015 Costume Institute Gala with bold hair and makeup wearing a dramatic smoky eye with a bold red lip.

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima posed at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala wearing a sleek black cat eye, a hint of blush on the cheeks and a bold, coral red lip.

Actress Kristen Stewart stayed on theme at the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala in 2016 wearing an asymmetrical, frosted metallic blue smoky eye with a nude lip.

Arriving at the 2017 Met Gala, Cara Delevingne turns heads with her show stopping silver painted and embellished shaved head.

