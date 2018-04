The 26 Best Met Gala Beauty Moments of All Time, From Jackie Kennedy to Rihanna

Every year, the fashion elite gathers for the annual Met Gala . While designers, models, and actresses wear beautiful and often outlandish gowns in accordance with the year's theme, these A-listers prove that no look is complete without the right beauty look. The perfect lip color or smoky eye is a vital touch that can turn a walk down the red carpet into an iconic moment. From Naomi Campbell 's glossy plum lip to Kate Moss ' golden smoky eye, these supermodels' statement looks make the case for bold beauty. Singer Jennifer Lopez and model Gisele Bündchen prove that luminous skin is a red carpet must, while singer Rihanna 's majestical headpiece and Selena's Gomez 's enlarged floral crown show off how to do over-the-top glamour the right way. Here, a closer look at the most iconic Met Gala beauty looks of all time.