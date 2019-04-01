Engagements

In 2019, there have already been a few surprises on the celebrity engagement front. Take Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, for example, who announced that they plan to marry after just six months of dating, or Jennifer Lawrence, who flashed her engagement ring given to her by her art bro fiancé Cooke Maroney at a Paris Fashion Week show. Some engagements, on the other hand, have been a long time in the making, like the union between Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló. And some celebrity engagements were announced just this year, yet make so much sense we can't help but wonder why they were never married before (think of the upcoming, highly anticipated nuptials between the king and queen of New York, J.Lo and A-Rod). There have also been a handful of co-star romances to unfold into engagements, as is the case for Supergirl castmates Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, and original Hamilton Broadway performers Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Catch up on the rest of the celebrity engagements from 2019, here.
Issa Rae and Louis Diame

After fans spotted what appeared to be an engagement ring on Issa Rae's finger on her Essence magazine cover, the Insecure show runner kept mum. But Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis practically confirmed Rae's engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Louis Diame, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2019.

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris met while playing on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and announced their engagement on March 13, 2019.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have only been J-Rod since February 2017, but this celebrity engagement is perhaps the one that we've all subconsciously been waiting for for a lifetime. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on March 9, 2019, confirming their upcoming nuptials with matching Instagram posts, of course.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló

After 14 years together, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló announced their engagement on January 30, 2019.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan confirmed their engagement in February 2019, after four years of dating.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow announced her engagement to Tyler Stanaland on February 19, 2019 via Instagram.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

After their on-again, off-again relationship for the past couple of years, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood became engaged to one another on February 10, 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have kept most of their relationship under wraps, so much so that it's a rare occurrence for the two to be spotted in public together. Yet after their engagement was announced on February 5, 2019, Lawrence showed off her Dior ring at a Paris Fashion Week show later in the month.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Just a couple weeks into the new year, and roughly six months after they were first romantically linked, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement to the world via Instagram.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Former NFL player and current professional minor league baseball player Tim Tebow became engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on January 10, 2019.

Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight

Garrett Clayton announced his engagement to Blake Knight, his longtime boyfriend, on January 10, 2019. He also revealed that the two had already been engaged for a year.

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, original cast members of Hamilton on broadway, announced their engagement on January 4, 2019.

Amanda Hearst and Joachim Rønning

Publishing heiress Amanda Hearst and Maleficent 2 director Joachim Rønning announced their engagement on January 2, 2019, after Rønning proposed in the Maldives.

