In 2019, there have already been a few surprises on the celebrity engagement front. Take Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger , for example, who announced that they plan to marry after just six months of dating, or Jennifer Lawrence, who flashed her engagement ring given to her by her art bro fiancé Cooke Maroney at a Paris Fashion Week show. Some engagements, on the other hand, have been a long time in the making, like the union between Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló . And some celebrity engagements were announced just this year, yet make so much sense we can't help but wonder why they were never married before (think of the upcoming, highly anticipated nuptials between the king and queen of New York, J.Lo and A-Rod ). There have also been a handful of co-star romances to unfold into engagements, as is the case for Supergirl castmates Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, and original Hamilton Broadway performers Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Catch up on the rest of the celebrity engagements from 2019, here.