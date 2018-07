Feminism isn't all that's been at the top of Maria Grazia Chiuri 's agenda since she took over Dior: season after season, the Italian designer has also seemed intent on spreading the gospel of berets. Her fall 2017 show, for example, saw each and every one of the collection's looks topped off with a black leather version of the Parisian mainstay . Christian Dior's showing during the fall 2018 couture shows was of course no different; braided beads and pixie cuts provided some variety, but there were still plenty of veiled versions of the hat, which Bella Hadid recently deemed appropriate for both night and day. Much more notable, though, was the fact that their elongated nipples—the unmistakably French term for the hats' stems—did their best to reach up to the mirrored ceiling of the Musée Rodin on Monday, where no less than 294 mannequins joined the guests. This time around, they unfortunately didn't include Celine Dion, couture week's prized gem —though there was the notable a presence of the author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who Chiuri paid homage as soon as she took the helm of the French house by preaching her slogan " We Should All Be Feminists ." But enough about the front row; head backstage with the models, including Adwoa Aboah , for a much closer look at the collection, here.