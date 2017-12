Gigi Hadid's Braids, Irina Shayk's Maroon Lip and More Holiday Beauty

Starting off the week in festive holiday spirits, our favorite A-listers proved that whether you were home for the holidays or jet setting somewhere new, radiant skin and natural hair were the ultimate holiday beauty combo. Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Elsa Hosk 's opted for messy curls, while Emily Ratajkowski's styled her tousled up do with loose waves. Models Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Tookes preferred sleek top knots with dewy skin, while models Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk played up their holiday looks with an elegant up do and a bold, maroon lip. Model Candice Swanepoel's sun-kissed and messy top knot made for the ultimate beachside glamour, while models Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen proved that a chic braid makes for a go-to low maintenance holiday look. Here, a closer look at best beauty moments from the 2017 holidays.