Gigi Hadid's Braids, Irina Shayk's Maroon Lip and More Holiday Beauty

Model Shanina Shaik's sleek top knot and and radiant skin makes for a naturally polished look.
Actress Lily Collins pairs her festive Santa hat with dewy skin and a classic red lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes poses with a sleek bun and a natural, glossy lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski makes a tousled top knot and natural skin the ultimate off duty look.
Siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar pose with mother Yolanda with messy waves, pigtail braids and natural skin.
For model Irina Shayk, polished waves, dewy skin and maroon lip was her go-to holiday look.
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk's holiday look is all about a cherry stained lip and a messy lob.
Model Candice Swanepoel's sun-kissed skin and messy bun make for the beachside holiday look.
Model Barbara Palvin opts for soft, tousled waves and subtle taupe smokey eye.
Model Ashley Graham is all about the holiday glam with her elegant up do and luminous skin.
Posing with daughter Luna, Chrissy Teigen makes a braided ponytail and natural skin a effortlessly chic low maintenance look.
Supermodel Adriana Lima poses with her daughters with effortlessly messy waves and natural skin.