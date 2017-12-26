Best of Instagram

Gigi Hadid's Braids, Irina Shayk's Maroon Lip and More Holiday Beauty

Starting off the week in festive holiday spirits, our favorite A-listers proved that whether you were home for the holidays or jet setting somewhere new, radiant skin and natural hair were the ultimate holiday beauty combo. Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Elsa Hosk's opted for messy curls, while Emily Ratajkowski's styled her tousled up do with loose waves. Models Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Tookes preferred sleek top knots with dewy skin, while models Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk played up their holiday looks with an elegant up do and a bold, maroon lip. Model Candice Swanepoel's sun-kissed and messy top knot made for the ultimate beachside glamour, while models Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen proved that a chic braid makes for a go-to low maintenance holiday look. Here, a closer look at best beauty moments from the 2017 holidays.
Model Shanina Shaik&#x27;s sleek top knot and and radiant skin makes for a naturally polished look.
Actress Lily Collins pairs her festive Santa hat with dewy skin and a classic red lip.

Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes poses with a sleek bun and a natural, glossy lip.

Model Emily Ratajkowski makes a tousled top knot and natural skin the ultimate off duty look.

Siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar pose with mother Yolanda with messy waves, pigtail braids and natural skin.

For model Irina Shayk, polished waves, dewy skin and maroon lip was her go-to holiday look.

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk's holiday look is all about a cherry stained lip and a messy lob.

Model Candice Swanepoel's sun-kissed skin and messy bun make for the beachside holiday look.

Model Barbara Palvin opts for soft, tousled waves and subtle taupe smokey eye.

Model Ashley Graham is all about the holiday glam with her elegant up do and luminous skin.

Posing with daughter Luna, Chrissy Teigen makes a braided ponytail and natural skin a effortlessly chic low maintenance look.

Supermodel Adriana Lima poses with her daughters with effortlessly messy waves and natural skin.

