JLo's Bronze Glow, Cara Delevingne's Pistachio Lids, and More of This Week's Best Beauty

London Fashion Week may be underway, but off the runway, there are still plenty of showstopping looks from the past week. For the Hustlers premiere, Jennifer Lopez paired her sunny yellow gown with shimmering makeup and a sleek lob, while costar Keke Palmer sported dramatic liner with her embellished Cavalli gown. At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Jodie Turner-Smith made a compelling case for dark lipstick and smokey shadow, posting “goth but make it fashion,” a sentiment we can get behind as October quickly approaches. Speaking of spooky, Vanessa Hudgens wasted no time rolling out a series of spooky looks, including Bride of Frankenstein-inspired hair and slime green nails. In fact, green seemed to be a theme this fashion week, with celebrities and runways alike showing off shades ranging from mint to emerald. Taking a page out of Billie Eilish’s book, Demi Lovato shared a snap of chartreuse ends and a matching manicure on Instagram Stories. Cara Delevingne showed off pastel sage lids before the DKNY Turns 30 party, which she attended hand in hand with Ashley Benson. From Lily Aldridge’s romantic updo to Hunter Schafer’s painterly white eyeshadow, take a look back at the best beauty looks of the week, here.
Jennifer Lopez was glowing at the premiere of Hustlers. Courtesy of Instagram.
Cara Delevingne wore a soft green shadow by Romy Soleimani. Courtesy of Instagram.

Keke Palmer wore a dramatic cat eye by Jose Corella. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jodie Turner-Smith rocked moody lipstick by Hung Vanngo. Courtesy of Instagram.

Soo Joo Park coordinated her lipstick and her nails with the help of Naomi Yasuda, the nail artist behind Area's crystalline manicures. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kendall Jenner was fresh-faced with a subtle rosy lip with help from Mary Phillips. Courtesy of Instagram.

Hailey Bieber wore precious pigtails during NYFW. Courtesy of Instagram.

Rico Nasty wore “just a pop” of seafoam green lipstick. Courtesy of Instagram.

Danielle Priano wove flowers into Lily Aldridge's updo for the launch of her new perfume. Courtesy of Instagram.

Hunter Schafer wore an expressionist eye by Frankie Boyd. Courtesy of Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens peeked through lime green nails. Courtesy of Instagram.

Lizzo matched her gold manicure to her glittering lids. Courtesy of Instagram.

Indya Moore wore an elegant coif to Thom Browne by Ho Hounkpatin. Courtesy of Instagram.

Demi Lovato shared a pic of neon ends. Courtesy of Instagram.

