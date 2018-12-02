Kylie Jenner's Pink Eyeshadow, Elsa Hosk's Hair Barrette, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments

Kylie Jenner wears an unexpected pop of pink inner corner shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Maria Borges wears a vampy black lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jacquelyn Jablonski rocks a sleek side part and dewy skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gemma Chan pairs a romantic updo with a hot pink lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Hosk takes the hair barrette trend for a spin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Dilone sports lime green shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Madelaine Petsch shows off long wavy locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Suki Waterhouse cozies up next to the fire in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Fernanda Ly embraces the '90s in a brown lip and pinned back hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss keeps it simple in an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.