Kylie Jenner's Pink Eyeshadow, Elsa Hosk's Hair Barrette, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments

While an all-natural look is always appropriate, getting ready this time of year calls for bold lips, bolder shadows, and sparkly hair accessories. Model Maria Borges fully embraced the vampy lip moment, pairing a glossy black pout with smoked-out liner, while Fernanda Ly went for a more '90s-inspired version of the look, opting for deep brown matte lip. Of course, red and pink are always classics, as demonstrated by Suki Waterhouse , who cozied up by the fire while showing off a perfectly messy red pout, and Gemma Chan , who sported fuchsia lips paired with a romantic updo. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and model Dilone made a case for colored eyeshadow, wearing hot pink inner corners and lime green lower lashes respectively, and Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk took the hair barrette trend for a spin, clipping back her blonde locks into a low pony. A closer look at this week's best beauty moments, here.