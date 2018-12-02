Best of Beauty

Kylie Jenner's Pink Eyeshadow, Elsa Hosk's Hair Barrette, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments

While an all-natural look is always appropriate, getting ready this time of year calls for bold lips, bolder shadows, and sparkly hair accessories. Model Maria Borges fully embraced the vampy lip moment, pairing a glossy black pout with smoked-out liner, while Fernanda Ly went for a more '90s-inspired version of the look, opting for deep brown matte lip. Of course, red and pink are always classics, as demonstrated by Suki Waterhouse, who cozied up by the fire while showing off a perfectly messy red pout, and Gemma Chan, who sported fuchsia lips paired with a romantic updo. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and model Dilone made a case for colored eyeshadow, wearing hot pink inner corners and lime green lower lashes respectively, and Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk took the hair barrette trend for a spin, clipping back her blonde locks into a low pony. A closer look at this week's best beauty moments, here.
Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner wears an unexpected pop of pink inner corner shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Maria Borges wears a vampy black lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jacquelyn Jablonski rocks a sleek side part and dewy skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Gemma Chan pairs a romantic updo with a hot pink lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk takes the hair barrette trend for a spin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dilone sports lime green shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Madelaine Petsch shows off long wavy locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Suki Waterhouse cozies up next to the fire in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Fernanda Ly embraces the '90s in a brown lip and pinned back hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss keeps it simple in an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

