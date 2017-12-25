In the Mood For...

The Ultimate Christmas Mood Board: All Things Red, Green and Fashionable from the W Archives

'Tis the season to get inspired. These red and green images from the W archives are the perfect place to start building the ultimate Christmas mood board. You're welcome.
Photo of Coco Rocha by Craig McDean for W Magazine, 2006.
Photo of Coco Rocha by Craig McDean for W Magazine, 2006.

"Living Large." Photo by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine 2012.

Photo by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Photo of Marion Cotillard by Tim Walker for W Magazine, 2012.

“Back in the Lime Light.” Photo of Joan Smalls by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine September 2015.

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, 20.17

Photo of Winona Ryder by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, 2017.

“Back in the Lime Light.” Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine September 2015.

Photo by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

“Back in the Lime Light.” Photo of Amber Valletta by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine September 2015.

The Surreal World.” Photo of Tilda Swinton by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K; W Magazine December 2014.

The Originals.” Photo of Anna Dello Russo by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

Photo by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine.

Photo of Marisa Berenson at home in Marrakech by Hugues Laurent for W Magazine May 2014

Garden of Eden”. Photo by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White; W Magazine February 2008.

"Cult Classics." Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine.

Photo of Tilda Swinton by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

"Best Performances." Photo of Eddie Redmayne by Tim Walker for W Magazine, 2015.

Super Modern Supermodels”. Photo of Joan Smalls by Steven Meisel, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine July 2012.

Testa Rossa.” Photo by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, 2014.

Remodeling the ‘70s." Photo by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White; W Magazine March 2011.

