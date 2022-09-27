Between the spring 2023 fashion weeks and fall gala season (not to mention the wide availability of vaccines and boosters), nightlife this September is busier than it’s been in years. Celebrities have been out in full force—thanks so far in large part to Burberry, Gucci, and more European maisons. Even Kanye West has joined the fray, trying his hand at DJing while out with Naomi Campbell, Erykah Badu, and Riccardo Tisci. So far, only Alessandro Michele has been able to match the designer in terms of star power: His celebration of Gucci’s twin-themed collection drew the likes of Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner. Keep track of all the celeb-filled goings on throughout autumn, here.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images Don’t let West’s demeanor deceive you: There was nothing sleepy about the after party of Riccardo Tisci’s latest showing for Burberry on September 26. The designer invited front-rowers to the Twenty Two in London for an evening soundtracked by Jordss, TSHA, and Slim Soledad.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images At one point, West tried his hand at jumping on the turntable.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images Bella Hadid looked straight out of a spy movie in sunglasses and a black leather trench.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images The evening was a treat for Daniel Kaluuya, a longtime Stormzy fan.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images The star-studded guest list goes on and on. Here, Lori Harvey and Normani suited up in black.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images Over in Paris, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn continued her foray into fashion by attending the popcorn-filled opening of Jacquemus’s new boutique.

Courtesy of Krug Champagne On September 22, Paul Rudd and Karen Elson made for an unlikely pairing at Krug Champagne’s celebration of the composer Ryuichi Sakamoto in New York City.

Courtesy of Krug Champagne Musician Dev Hynes and playwright Jeremy O. Harris were among those who enjoyed the performance while sipping on some bubbly.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA for Gucci Alessandro Michele closed out Milan Fashion Week with an outdoor party in honor of Gucci’s twin-themed collection. Here, the designer with newly minted three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner. “I always approach my looks for fashion events as some kind of a character,” Garner told W the next morning. “The character for the look yesterday was kind of like an old Hollywood tomboy.”

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA for Gucci There was more Hollywood star power in the form of Jessica Chastain, who mingled with the Thai actor and model Davika Hoorne.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA for Gucci Lava La Rue, Amandla Stenberg, and Gucci ambassador Jodie Turner-Smith all showcased their personal styles.