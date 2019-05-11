Jay-Z, in Off-White, and Beyonce, in Marine Serre, attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

When you’re as much of a basketball fan as Beyoncé Knowles and you attend a game for your home team, you get your own walk-on music. And when you’re as much of a basketball fan as Beyoncé Knowles and also you’re Beyoncé Knowles, you have to dress for the occasion.

On Friday night, entering with husband Jay-Z (the artist formerly known as Jay Z, formerly known as Jay-Z), Beyoncé strolled across the court to the tune of their duet “Crazy in Love,” taking a seat in the front row. ( Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke was also there, coffee cup in hand .) Beyoncé showed up in a head-to-toe Marine Serre look : a set of skin-tight top, leggings, gloves, and sock boots in the same all-over red crescent print on a black background—the Houston Rockets team colors—so that barely an inch of skin was showing. All that was missing was the matching balaclava that walked the runway during the designer’s Fall 2019 show. She paired the intense look with heeled sandals and a black trench; Jay-Z, at her side, wore an Off-White “99” hoodie and New York Yankees snapback.

Basketball basically runs in the Knowles-Carter family: Earlier this year, pro player Kobe Bryant recalled playing one-on-one with Knowles patriarch Matthew Knowles in the days of Destiny’s Child; Jay-Z is a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, Beyoncé was reportedly eyeing buying a share of her hometown team, and she’s obviously passionate about college athletics. But courtside seats at basketball games are also something of a status symbol for celebrities—and Los Angeles-residing ones, especially. Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Drake all love taking in the occasional game, and Rihanna’s perhaps the only one who can rival Beyoncé’s courtside style (and energy).

Anyways, despite Beyoncé basically showing up as their mascot, the Rockets still managed to lose, but the singer clearly did her part for the team.

