When one Hollywood heartthrob thinks about passing the torch to his younger counterpart, it has to be commemorated, or at least that appears to be the case with Brad Pitt and Timothée Chalamet , who were finally spotted together in the same room.

Chalamet, who is something of a king when it comes to seemingly random (but really not that random when you think about it) celebrity hangouts, and Pitt posed for photos together in front of the poster for Chalamet's Netflix film, The King . Chalamet's co-star Lily-Rose Depp was present at the party as well, though she managed to escape the film fanboy photos taken in front of the poster at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

The reason behind this little meet up is that Pitt was actually involved somewhat with the development of The King . He's listed as a producer (under his production company Plan B Entertainment) on the Netflix project directed by David Michôd (Pitt had previously starred in the director's War Machine ). Whether or not Pitt had any input in the lead actor's chic period bowl cut , however, remains a mystery.

Pitt came out to support Hollywood's favorite leading man and 2019 style icon in Los Angeles at a premiere of The King . And yes, you already know the man was wearing that signature newsboy cap .

Both Pitt and Chalamet have made their way to the shortlist of actors with potential Oscar buzz this year, with Pitt's turn as the lead in lonely space drama Ad Astra and Leonardo DiCaprio's fitter stunt double in Quentin Tarantino 's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood leading the charge for his campaign to an Academy Award win, and Chalamet's take on Shakespeare in The King leading his.

Perhaps it's only a matter of time before Pitt is cast as Chalamet's well-meaning but exteriorly hardened father in a film.

