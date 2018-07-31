They say breaking up is hard to do, but that does not appear to be the case for Chloë Grace Moretz .

Moretz appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on July 30 to play along with the late-night talk show's antics and questions—one of which happened to be about her ex-boyfriend, the photographer-model-scion and recent college dropout Brooklyn Beckham . Moretz confirmed on air that she and Beckham are officially no longer dating, but she is doing just fine without him. "'I'm okay. I'm single. I'm 21, I'm single, I'm good," she told Andy Cohen.

The on-again, off-again couple had their fair share of breakups and long-distance trials and tribulations during their four-year relationship, and even spent a full year apart from late 2016 to late 2017 before getting back together. At the time, Moretz opened up about the year she spent away from Beckham to Stellar , an Australian magazine: "I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren’t in the same place. Things started to change when I realized I have the power within to change them.”

But once the two were officially back together by the end of 2017, things seemed to be going well, and Beckham even brought Moretz to a Spice Girls drag show for her 21st birthday, in February 2018. The couple called it quits for good in April 2018, after Beckham was spotted sharing a kiss with the model Lexi Wood. As of June, Beckham was reportedly dating the YouTube personality Lexy Panterra, but now he's been reportedly linked to Abi Manzoni, a model who may also run a cannabis business in California, while Moretz remains happily single.

According to the actress, the two are still pals, with no bad blood between them right now, and besides, with two highly anticipated films on the horizon—the gay-teen conversion therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Luca Guadagnino's take on the Italian horror classic Suspiria —the young superstar is too busy to stay hung up on an ex anyway.

