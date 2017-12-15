Several years ago in Dubai , Gigi Hadid jumped out of a plane. But thrill-wise, that was nothing, she said, compared to scuba diving—which she did for the first time earlier this month “because it scared me,” she said during a recent panel discussion hosted by Reebok . “Scuba diving kind of goes against everything that you naturally want to do underwater,” she said, “like, go to the surface, breathe—but you have to stay down and just accept the fact that you are not in control of anything and just be at peace with your breathing.” (Surrendering a sense of control, it seems, was a major theme for Hadid’s 2017—and probably for the rest of us, too.)

Before she got into the water, Hadid’s instructor informed her he was going to find an octopus during ther dive. “I was like, ‘Alright, no, we’re not,’” she said—but they did, and, since she was already focused on her breathing, she posited, “It could feel my energy and it knew that it was safe, and it, like, totally chilled, wanted to hang—and then I was like, ‘Okay, this is a bit close.’”

But it wasn’t just a matter of challenging her nerve—Hadid has bigger things in mind for her newfound skill. “I also think there should be a female James Bond ,” she said, spelling it out “J-A-Y-M-E-S,” “So in my mind, I was like, this is me training for my female James Bond film.”

“I don’t know who owns the rights to James Bond,” she added, “but if you want a girl, hit me up.”

Of course, Hadid is not the only one to put in a bid to be the next 007. Daniel Craig, a notoriously reluctant Bond, is about to complete his contract with the franchise; though he once said he would “rather break this glass and slash my wrists ” than reprise the role, he eventually walked back the remark and announced he would appear in one final film. Craig has now appeared as Bond for more than a decade now, and his departure will leave a gulf that any number of actors, including Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and our personal favorite, Charlize Theron , are already vying to fill. Though Helen Mirren said over the summer that she’s “too old” to play the role, she admitted she would have been pleased by the prospect of a woman Bond “in my youth”; Halle Berry, a former Bond girl herself, would tend to disagree. “That series is steeped in history,” she told EW this summer. “I don't think you can change Bond to a woman.”

If Gigi Hadid has anything to say about it, though, you absolutely can.