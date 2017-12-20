Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid often celebrate girls night together. They go on dinner dates, walk red carpets, and attend the hottest parties around the world. Now, it seems, the model sisters have added another person to their familial squad: Zayn Malik 's mom, Trisha.

The three women—plus the Hadids' little brother, Anwar ; his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz; and a few other friends—all showed some love to the New York Rangers while sitting close to the rink at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The sisters showed lots of team spirit, wearing matching jerseys and posting pictures on Instagram of the event.

The Hadids aren't strangers to New York City sporting events: Just last week, Bella sat courtside at a Knicks game and couldn't control her over-the-top emotions, spilling popcorn, crawling on the floor, and shooting off celebratory finger-guns throughout the intense game against her hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with an intimate dinner and a PDA-filled social media post. For his part, the former One Direction-er has been laying low, preferring to spend his time living on a "working farm" in rural Pennsylvania, feeding horses and cows, while a rotating group of comrades, including, of course, Gigi, join him every so often.

Bella recently revealed that the only thing on her holiday wish list is to "be with my family, not work for a week, and ride my horses." With that in mind, could this newfound friendship with Trisha be a hint that the Maliks and Hadids will be together for the holidays? If there was ever an indication that "Zigi," as the kids call them, is stronger than ever, Gigi's night out in New York City with her boyfriend's mom certainly speaks volumes.

