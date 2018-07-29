It’s been well documented that, when it comes to celebrity relationships, the most romantic activity a couple can indulge in these days is the one that makes them believe, for a fleeting moment, they’re just like the rest of us. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande went shopping for rugs; Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons went grocery shopping (albeit at a luxury health food store); and, now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating their engagement with outings to Whole Foods, a low-key coffee shop brunch at Toby’s Estate, and pizza at Turiello’s in Nyack, New York.

In fact, over the course of their years-long, on-again, off-again courtship, Baldwin and Bieber have mastered the non-date date. They met nearly a decade ago backstage at a concert Bieber performed for The Today Show , but it wasn’t until just shy of four years ago that dating rumors began to circulate. They attended a decidedly normie baking class together, along with Jenner, in 2015. (Of course, romantic getaways were still the standard at this point, and they departed for Anguilla to celebrate the New Year shortly after.)

But this summer, after rekindling their previously short-lived relationship, Bieber and Baldwin have decided they, too, will partake in only the most pedestrian activities as a couple. So here, we present an exhaustive list of their most mundane dates. It’s been said mundanity is the new romance , and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are living it.

Early June: The couple attends a conference for their newly preferred megachurch Vous (the same one favored by Selena Gomez these days). Then, they went clubbing. (Later in the month, they'd be spotted back at Hillsong .)

Mid-June: Bieber and Baldwin hop around to various parks in New York, making out in each of them.

July 2: En route to the Hamptons, their car breaks down . Calling AAA is the normiest thing you can do, but is it a date?

July 5: Dinner at Nobu.

July 8: Engagement . (In the Bahamas! A favorite island getaway.)

July 9: Dancing to “Despacito.” (In the words of one Instagram user, “Are there like no other songs? ”)

July 10-25: (Unaccounted for; likely running errands.)

July 26: Baldwin and Bieber surface, making out at Williamsburg's 12 Chairs Cafe around lunchtime .

July 28: The grim-faced couple were spotted at a local Whole Foods . Baldwin wears Gucci hiking boots, a subtle reminder that she’s not normal.

July 28, Part II: Baldwin and Bieber brunch at Toby’s Estate , a local coffee bar in New York City, and dine at Turiello’s, a local pizza joint in Nyack, New York.

And that brings us up to today. We’ll be on the lookout for the blissful couple at the Atlantic Avenue Target one of these days. If you can run errands together, you are absolutely in a position to get engaged.