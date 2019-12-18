Tim Walker shot Harry Styles fully nude for the inside album art for his new record, Fine Line , and the internet still isn't over it. In an appearance on Ellen Wednesday, Styles revealed that the legendary photographer had to gently coax him into appearing in a shot in which he lies prostrate, naked as the day he was born.

"I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker, who I'm a really big fan of and I'd never really done a shoot like this. We tried it with some other stuff,” Styles told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It was like, 'This shirt's not really working so let's try it without the shirt'. And then it was, 'Those trousers aren't really working so let's try it without the trousers.' And then he looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't really working are they?' So that was how it worked out."

"Clever, how he did it that way," DeGeneres joked.

"Yeah,” said Styles. “And now I'm naked."

Walker, whose surrealist shots can frequently be seen in W , actually isn't known for his nude photography. In fact, he never even attempted to shoot a male nude into 2017, an experience he said was "bloody hard." (You can, of course, see those NSFW picture here ).

Styles and DeGeneres also discussed his dating life–she made allusions to reported ex Kendall Jenner , and Styles refused to discuss the matter. She also asked if Fine Line was, as Styles has previously stated, inspired by his breakup with model Camille Rowe. He gave a vague, tactful, answer.

“I definitely write from personal experience; I think a lot of people do,” he said. “If you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it’s usually from writing honestly. It’s definitely about what I was going through at the time, and that’s both good and bad. The thing with this album, for me, was while I was making it, the times when I was sad were probably the saddest times in my life, but at the same time, the times when I was happy were some of the best times I’ve ever had in my life.”

Nudity: a sign of the times .