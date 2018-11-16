Hugh Grant , the prince of '90s British romantic comedies, is wading into darker territory on the small screen with Nicole Kidman .

Kidman, who appears to have taken a page straight from the Reese Witherspoon 's book on producing, announced this summer that she would adapt another project from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty called Nine Perfect Strangers and develop an adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates for Amazon.

In addition to the first-look deal with Amazon that Kidman secured for her production company Blossom Films, the actress-producer will also partner with David E. Kelley to adapt a limited series for HBO called The Undoing , based on You Should Have Known , a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Of course, Kidman also stars at the center of the story as Grace Sachs, a New York therapists who publishes her first book on what turns out to be a fateful evening. Hugh Grant—who most recently starred in A Very English Scandal , a BBC One miniseries with Ben Whishaw —will play the part of Jonathan Sachs, Grace's husband who disappears seemingly overnight. Per announcements about the forthcoming series from The Hollywood Reporter , "Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself."

The project will mark a surprising milestone for the two lead actors—it will be the first time they have appeared on screen together in a film or television series. Though they are both a part of the Paddington franchise family, Kidman only appeared in the first installment, and Grant only appeared in the second. The Undoing will also likely be less of a family-friendly story, if Kidman's involvement in Big Little Lies and Grant's role in A Very English Scandal are any indication of what's to come.

