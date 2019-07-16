For a model like Bella Hadid constantly changing her appearance is essentially her job description. Of course, Hadid isn't just any old model; she's an established one, meaning that she can also carry that practice over to her personal life. It's only recently, however, that the 22-year-old has taken advantage of that perk: In late March, she posted a dispatch from Cappadocia, Turkey sharing that she'd gone "back to dirty blonde," aka "back to [her] roots."

Ordinarily, her millions of followers would have enjoyed plenty of beauty-related updates since. But Hadid has been laying relatively low over the past few months, making her latest hair-related update, buried amidst several horses in a gallery that she posted on Sunday something of a rarity. Without further ado:

As you may have noticed, to continue to describe Hadid's hair as "dirty blonde" would be pushing it. And yet, what color is Hadid's hair? Light brown? Auburn? Strawberry blonde? Scarecrow chic? Or is it that elusive, indefinable enigma known as "bronde"?

Alas, the world may never know. Hadid provided another hint on Tuesday, in the form of the several behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories from her photo shoot with V magazine, but the photos only ended up muddling the matter even further. While Hadid's hair appears to have barely changed over the course of the past two days, her latest prompted a sudden deluge of headlines claiming that she's now "fully blonde ," and thereby now resembles her older sister, Gigi Hadid. But should we really start calling them the Brondë sisters? Not so fast:

Pinterest A potentially blonde Bella Hadid. Courtesy of @bellahadid

Still, this isn't the first time the Hadids have (debatably) had people claiming to see double. "Everyone thinks I’m Bella," Gigi, who was disguised in enormous white eyelash extensions and a sequined skull cap at the time, told the New York Times at the Met Gala this past May. "It's kind of great."

