On Sunday night, Laura Dern joined the rest of Hollywood to kick off this year's awards season at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she was up for Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in HBO's The Tale (which ended up going to Patricia Arquette). And while Dern's Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman was also in attendance, instead, she chose to spend the bulk of the night in the company of someone else: her 14-year-old daughter Jaya Harper, who tagged along as her date.

In contrast to her mom's scarlet red Valentino, Harper opted for a semi-sheer black. They did, however, coordinate their accessories: both made sure to accent their outfits with shows of support for Time's Up , which, rather than last year's red carpet black-out dress code, took the form of black-and-white ribbons and bracelets that read "#TimesUpx2." A little more than a year since Dern—and Dern's own mother, Diana Ladd—shared their stories of being sexually assaulted as teens, the 14-year-old also followed in the family tradition of speaking up: "I want my generation to not have to say #MeToo," she told the New York Times . (According to Dern, who spoke with InStyle , that was the real reason why Harper tagged along: "I'm here for a film, The Tale , which is about childhood sexual abuse, which Jaya and I have talked a lot about that, and she wanted to be here tonight.")

This wasn't the first time that Dern and her daughter have coordinated; they also did so last year on Mother's Day, which they spent matching in Americana shirts designed by Raf Simons , courtesy of Jaya's now 17-year-old brother Ellery, who just so happens to be a Calvin Klein model . (Their father, the musician Ben Harper, was married to Dern from 2005 to 2013.)

Jaya may be more low-key—she has less than 1,000 followers on her Instagram, which she keeps private—but she's already proven to be a rising star herself. Over the past year, she's also attended the Freedom for Immigrant march in L.A. with Chadwick Boseman, though it's the causes, rather than the star factor, that seem to appeal to Jaya: whereas Boseman and Dern kept it rather simple, Jaya wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the all-caps words "DISSENT IS PATRIOTIC."

Oh, and she's also already joined her mom in speaking out against gun violence, both by speaking up at the March for Our Lives and supporting the group Everytown for Gun Safety, which is also backed by Julianne Moore . That just might be why Moore is already just one of Jaya's many admirers: along with Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, she was among the stars to wish her a happy birthday when Dern posted a photo of her newly 14-year-old daughter last November. (No wonder she got a coveted invite to one of the night's many after-parties .)

