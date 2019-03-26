Instagram may as well be Justin Bieber 's medium of choice. It is the space where he told his fans to keep an eye out for his anticipated fifth studio album , but to remain patient as he is in the process of "repairing some of the deep rooted issues" he's been experiencing with regards to himself and his marriage to his wife, Hailey Bieber . He's also asked his Instagram followers to pray for him before, and he's used that same social media space to be candid about how "hard" relationships can be, whether you're married or not. Instagram is also the space where Bieber has finally learned to clap back.

Just as there are fan accounts dedicated to celebrating the relationship between Justin and Hailey, the existence of anti-Hailey social media accounts is no secret. Administrators of these prolific Instagram accounts comment on both Justin and Hailey's separate platforms and send messages constantly, but Justin has seemingly had enough. When an account named @jaileyisajoke (Jailey being the Belieber-mandated portmanteau of Justin and Hailey) commented with some unsubstantiated claims about Hailey's level of interest in her husband, insisting that he is not in love with her and "only married her to get back at SG," Justin commented back, and posted a screenshot of the exchange to his Instagram Stories, where he told his followers, "Stop sending hailey and I these messeges if you love me screenshot this and repost everywhere." (As he wrote in his previous Instagram post about his personal "repairing" process, it can be assumed that the 25-year-old pop star would request that his typos and spelling errors be ignored.)

In his reply, the singer called out what he perceives to be the commenter's immaturity. "The fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really," he wrote.

The remnants from Justin's on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez will always be on his mind, according to the singer, but he is adamant that she is not the reason he married someone else. "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period," he wrote in the comments. While Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have postponed their religious wedding ceremony, they are still legally wed, and it is understandable that the former would want to defend his wife from comments insisting that he only married her for the chance to exact revenge of some sort on his famous ex-girlfriend.

If their legal wedding documents, incessant public flirting, and references to each other as "lover" or "wifey" on social media every chance they get, wasn't enough to convince Beliebers that their relationship is real, then what would it take to prove that the marriage between the Biebers is indeed real? (Besides, Gomez seems to be doing just fine herself—she's slowly made it back to Instagram , is focusing on her friendships , and even recorded a music video with Cardi B.)

The full comment is cut off by the screenshot posted to his story, but the singer's fury is legible. "I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages," he wrote. An Instagram post's comments section is a space where microdrama and meta-commentary often unfold, and not even the Biebers are immune to receiving hate mail.

