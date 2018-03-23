When it comes to Hollywood's elite, having access to the industry's best hairstylists , makeup artists and estheticians comes with the territory. However, when it comes to head-turning transformations, it seems that actress Kate Hudson prefers to opt out of the pros and use her own personal glam squad instead. Appearing on the Lorraine show, the 38-year-old actress, who recently shaved her head for a role in the musical Sister , Hudson shared that it was actually her six-year-old son, Bingham, and director of Sister and close friend and singer, Sia , who were actually the masterminds before her shaved head.

Explaining the process of her transformation, Hudson revealed that,"My little one and Sia took clippers to it. It's funny because when you're doing it for a role you don't really think about it because you're just ready for it, you're like "let's do this" but when it was done, it was like: "Oh, my head's shaved ... oh my god!". The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued on to admit that she had grown to love her new look, sharing, "I really loved it, I actually miss it. My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep, and I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head and I'd never felt anything like that before."

And while stars these days can't seem get enough of this season's ultra short bob , the 38-year-old is among the ever-growing list of actresses willing take their transformation one step further in the name of Hollywood by undergoing extreme makeovers . Revealing that everyone should take the plunge when the time feels right, Hudson said, "I honestly think a women in her life at one point just needs to chop it all off, it's so liberating. People look at you differently."