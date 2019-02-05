There comes a time in every semi-adventurous person's life in which they must ask themselves (and their friends, family, social media followers, and random people sitting next to them on public transportation) the question of all questions: "Should I get bangs ?" For Kendall Jenner , the answer this week was a resounding yes.

On Monday, both Jenner and her family's go-to hairstylist Jen Atkin shared photos and videos on Instagram of the supermodel's new chop. Jenner doesn't appear to have changed her mid-length style, but dramatically altered the overall 'do with the addition of long, eyelash-skimming bangs. Rather than forming a solid wall of hair over her forehead, Jenner's fringe is more piecey and a little bit sideswept, and features slightly longer, face-framing layers at either end. According to Atkin, the cut came about as the result of a bit of a sugar high. "So I ate 2 Krispy Kreme donuts and gave @KendallJenner bangs today. Typical Monday," she captioned a video of Jenner's new style on her Instagram Story.

The bangs are somewhat reminiscent of another famous Jenner's signature look. Though momager Kris Jenner typically keeps her hair at a chic pixie-cut length , she too sports piecey, sideswept bangs in her own dark mane. Both Jenners even acknowledged this similarity: Kris commented "Yessssss please" on her daughter's post, to which Kendall replied, "You just want me to look like you mommy!"

Many more of Jenner's millions of followers shared their approval in the comments of her post. "Yes please," Kim Kardashian West wrote, while Khloé Kardashian was somewhat more effusive, writing, "Ohhhhhh yessssssssssass bishhhhh." Jenner's rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons also chimed in, dropping an excited face emoji in the comments.

Though she typically sticks to a bangs-less, middle-parted, mid-length look, Jenner has dabbled in fringe before. She sported similarly wispy bangs to the 2015 American Music Awards, and debuted a chin-length bob accented with thick, blunt bangs in 2017, though both were likely just temporary experiments using clip-on bangs. In fact, in 2016, Jenner claimed that she'd never actually take the bangs plunge. "People have asked me to get bangs and I say, 'No Way,'" she wrote on her (now-defunct) website at the time. "Thankfully, faux-fringe is always a good solution! At least with something as drastic as cutting my hair, I most definitely have a say!" Be sure to keep an eye on Jenner's Instagram feed for the next few days, then, to find out whether her new 'do is actually just a trompe l'oeil.

