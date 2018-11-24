Nope, Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Pregnant

Sometimes we don't know what to expect from the family that always seems to be expecting. Despite the recent baby boom in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kourtney Kardashian is definitely not with child, she clarified on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner , the only non-parent of the group , posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram to celebrate her family's celebration of Thanksgiving, including a fireside lineup with all the many Kardashian-Jenner generations. While posing for a picture, it looks like, big sister Kourtney, already mother of Penelope, Mason, and Reign, rested her hand on her stomach. After a commenter asked if this was the telltale sign of an incipient baby bump, Kourtney replied, “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” according to People .

In "that last photo," she's scooping what looks like cornbread onto her plate from a tabletop spread of dishes including mashed potatoes, stuffing and, under a glass dish, maybe coconut cake? So, nope, not pregnant. Just eating good!

Jenner posted the series with the caption "so thankful wow," and wow is right. Every dish and decoration looks fantastic.

Hand placement notwithstanding, it's a fair question. After all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians did hint that Kourtney's ex Scott Disick wants more kids...with Kourtney. And Kim is on board. Just saying.

On her own Instagram, Kourtney posted a family picture with her Disick and their three kids in matching pajamas, showing gratitude for the family she already has. "I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian , though missing from her family's celebration, didn't miss out on Thanksgiving. She was in Cleveland with her daughter True and True's father Tristan Thompson, celebrating the holiday in every shade of baby pink.

Kim Kardashian West can also be seen celebrating with her mother, grandmother, and other family in Kendall's video, but on her own Instagram, she chose to be a little less sentimental and a little more cheeky. Posting a throwback to the Kardashians' salad days, she wrote, "I’m thankful for the glow up."

As for us, we are thankful that Comments By Celebs puts these gems together.

