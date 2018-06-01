Just because you're the Littlefinger of reality TV's most powerful dynasty , doesn't mean you can't also embarrass your grandkids at school. We are speaking, of course, of Kris Jenner , who on Thursday excitedly shared an anecdote about how she successfully "mortified" North West in front of her friends.

"Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig, thinking I'd be the cool grandma, you know," Jenner told Entertainment Tonight . But her efforts to evoke self-declared "cool mom" and wig enthusiast Kylie Jenner were apparently met with a tough crowd. "North was rolling her eyes," Jenner said, "probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig."

In addition to finding amusement in her grandchildren's thinly veiled disdain, Kris Jenner also enjoys watching them lose their teeth. "They're so good!" she told ET . "I'm so lucky, because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day. So it's the best! It's just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Kar-Jenner matriarch gave an update on the whole Khloé Kardashian–Tristan Thompson situation . "She's great, really really great. She's enjoying being a mom," Jenner said of Khloé, adding that she'll be back in Los Angeles "really, really soon." Chaos is a ladder, you guys.

