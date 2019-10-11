Liam Hemsworth seems to be moving on after his split from Miley Cyrus . TMZ caught the 29-year-old Australian movie star holding hands with 22-year-old Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in New York’s bougie West Village neighborhood on Thursday. They ate together at Sant Ambroeus (Grace Coddington ’s favorite restaurant) on West Fourth Street, had a few aperol spritzes, and were even photographed taking the subway in Soho. They strolled along in jackets and sunglasses–the weather was quite nice yesterday.

Like Hemsworth, 22-year-old Brown is a native of Australia, and has previously appeared on the the TV movie Go Big and the drama series The Kettering Incident in that country. In 2015, she was cast as Nicole Kidman's daughter in Strangerland , but is best known for her role as Kirby Anders, the secret Australian daugther of the Carrington's majordomo, in the CW's reboot of Dynasty .

This is the first time Hemsworth has been seen on what seems like a date since he filed for divorce from Cyrus, his on-and-off partner of ten years, in August. Hemsworth has released just one public statement in the wake of the separation. During the media circus that followed the release of photos of Cyrus making out with now ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter , the actor took to Instagram . “Hi all,” he captioned a photo of a sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

He went on to add that he would not be commenting on the breakup further. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

In the meantime, Cyrus has been having a week . She was hospitalized for tonsillitis, but seemed to have a great time in “the hospy,” getting visits from family and friends and new boyfriend Cody Simpson. Cyrus has been annoyingly criticized for dating around (the woman is 26, let her live), and so she took to social media to share her thoughts on the patriarchy and whatnot. “I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world,” she tweeted via Notes app. “If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy…,’ can’t I have a kiss and açaí bowl?” Here, here.