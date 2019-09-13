Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Join Celebrity PDA Spree

Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart –who have spent a good chunk of the summer under public scrutiny of their exact relationship status–are cutely celebrating Reinhart’s birthday. In honor of his girlfriend’s born day (which is not only Friday the 13th but the release of her film Hustlers ) Sprouse shared a series of adorable, affectionate photos of the two on Instagram. “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky since,” he captioned the photos. Aw!

Sprouse’s photos come on the heels of some widely-publicized celebrity makeouts. First Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp broke the internet with paparazzi photos featuring the two open-mouth kissing aboard a yacht in Italy, and then Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unleashed whatever this thing is upon the world. We are grateful for Sprouse and Reinhart’s restraint.

In a recent interview with Coveteur , Reinhart confirmed that despite breakup rumors, she and Sprouse were together. She dropped the bomb casually, while chatting about Halloween costumes. “I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” she said. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

When interviewed for his W cover , Sprouse roundly praised Reinhart. “Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way,” he said. “That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don’t think we’re weaving two different narratives here.”

Reinhart also spoke candidly about their relationship with W. “At first, I didn’t want things private,” she said. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”