Those who loved or remembered the chaotic reality show Living Lohan , a series that followed momager Dina Lohan and kids Aliana Lohan and Dakota Lohan in 2008 , will be excited to know Lindsay Lohan finally wants in on the reality TV game herself. The 31-year-old starlet-turned-businesswoman is building her brand with multiple beach resorts on islands scattered around Greece and Dubai—and she doesn't just want to stop there. Once the eponymous Lohan Beach House is up and running, Lohan plans to profit off of the behind-the-scenes action with an MTV reality show. According to the New York Times , Lohan has "plans for a Vanderpump Rules –style reality show for MTV centered around the club, and a general outlook that, at this point, if Ms. Lohan can believe it, she can achieve it."

Though her family has often been seen on-camera and Lohan has certainly lived her life very publicly in the United States in the past, it seems as if she won't be starring in the proposed show, but rather, will be the mastermind behind the business. “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” she said. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”

Lohan also said she loves living in Dubai because she can find inner peace: "It’s the safest place. It’s less demanding. America is always like, ‘Go go go go go!’” she explained. “I don’t have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don’t have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live.”

Not only has Lohan been meditating on a reality show and building a club empire while in Dubai, she's also been diversifying her investments. Earlier this year, Lohan told W about plans to launch a beauty business, as well as a separate clothing line and candle collection. Not to mention her $2.99-a-month lifestyle website , "Preemium," a spokesperson deal with lawyers.com , and, of course, the acting she still does on international television . Maybe Lohan doesn't want to watch the Kardashians, but they certainly could offer plenty of business—and reality TV show—advice.

