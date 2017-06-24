Every week, W's new Instagram account @whoswho provides a guide to the top profiles to follow, and why.
This week, male models were all over our feed, as Men's Fashion Week wrapped in Milan and continued on to Paris, following shows in London and Florence for Pitti Uomo, the annual men's wear trade show. At a glance, it may seem like the runways have been taken over by influencers, with names like Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son, and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson, but in addition to the scions and the fresh new faces, there were also some emerging favorites in the crowd walking in a range of big-name shows like Off-White, Fendi, and Comme des Garçons.
Of course, fashion week also had its drama, with Miley Cyrus cheering on her brother, who walked Dolce & Gabbana, while simultaneously starting a feud with the designers over their politics. As well as the singer Raury, who took a much more literal stand against them during the actual fashion show.
It is for this reason that male models just trying to make it in the industry found themselves overshadowed this season, but we've rounded up the top five to follow on Instagram, below.
Who: Abdulaye Niang
From: Senegal
Agency: Red Model Management
Shows: Loewe, Fendi, J.W. Anderson, Ann Demeulemeester, Comme des Garçons.
Who: Jhona Burjack
From: Brazil
Agency: Re:Quest Models
Shows: Plein Sport, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Moschino.
Who: Ernest Klimko
From: Russia
Agency: Premium Models
Shows: Dries Van Noten, Fendi, Prada, Off-White.
Who: Don Lee
From: United States
Agency: Red Model Management
Shows: DSquared2, Philipp Plein, Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White, Wales Bonner, Comme des Garçons.
Who: Bom Chan Lee
From: South Korea
Agency: IMG Models
Shows Dries Van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White, Craig Green.
