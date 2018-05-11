Moms seem to always have opinions about their children's relationships. And when they're celebrity moms with celebrity kids, they tend to vocalize those opinions. Luckily for Dakota Johnson , mom Melanie Griffith has announced that she is fully on board with her dating Chris Martin . "I adore him!" Griffith said at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women's Empowerment Luncheon on Thursday, according to People . She added, "But [Dakota] is very private about her life, and I respect that."

Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors in October 2017, when they were spotted grabbing sushi together in Los Angeles. Since then, the duo have attended concerts together, traveled to Israel and Paris , and gone on many more romantic dinner dates . "Dakota and Chris are definitely dating," a source told Us Weekly in December. "They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable [with] one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling." Not long after that seeming confirmation, in February, Johnson and Martin attended Ellen DeGeneres's huge 60th birthday bash in West Hollywood, at which Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow was also in attendance with her own new partner, fiancé Brad Falchuk .

Johnson, who has previously been linked to Jon Hamm and Elon Musk, has spoken about her tendency to give and feel love freely. In the February 2018 issue of Allure , for which Johnson served as the cover star, the actress opened up about her willingness to wear her heart on her sleeve—even while not wearing anything else onscreen. "Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary," she said. "Throughout this entire experience [with Fifty Shades ], I've learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions and I can still protect myself. I can still be vulnerable and strong. It's a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me. That's what I'm grateful for."