Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Are Over. Finally.

Sofia Richie , the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel, sister of Nicole, and Scott Disick , the 35-year-old Kardashian baby daddy, have broken up.

People Magazine has confirmed the split--and that Richie was the one to dump Disick. News of their breakup hit just after Disick was caught partying with a young blonde who wasn't Richie. “When Scott drinks, he is a sloppy mess and fools around,” adds People 's source .

According to that source, “Scott seems fine... even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.” Really? We're shocked.

What is shocking, though, is that Disick and Richie were approaching their one year anniversary. Sort of. Dating rumors first started circulating about the couple at the Festival de Cannes in May of 2017. (At the time, Richie tweeted that she and Disick were “just homies.”)

Loading View on Instagram

Later in the summer, it was impossible to deny that Disick and Richie were officially an item. They were photographed together making out on yachts, canoodling in Venice, and with Disick's three children, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign. (More recently, in March, Disick, Richie and his kids all went on vacation together in Mexico](https://www.wmagazine.com/story/sofia-richie-sctt-disick-mexico-trip).)

Loading View on Instagram

Although Kourtney Kardashian, Disick's ex, just offered her seal of approval to the couple last week , the Kardashian family has not been supportive of Disick and Richie's union from the beginning. Kardashian's younger half-sister Kendall threw shade at the couple on Instagram , commenting, "Aww, Scott and his kids" on a photo of Disick and Richie together, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner called him out on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians . Basically, there are likely a lot of happy Kardashians today.

Related: Untangling the Twisted Web of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Relationship