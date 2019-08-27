Even though we've conjectured that the MTV VMAs pre-show is sometimes the best part , the main show is what gets all the attention—and this year, it was worthy of some recognition, what with John Travolta giving a VMA to the wrong Taylor Swift , and Missy Elliott finally getting her due .

But it's often what goes down after the VMAs that makes the headlines the next day. This year, for example, the after parties were especially notable (and complete with outfit changes , of course). New friendships were forged, relationships intensified, and legends linked up. Here, a breakdown of the most exciting things that happened after the show was over.

Bella and Taylor Confirm a Friendship, While Gigi Carried On With Her Bachelor Beau

Everybody knows that Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been thick as thieves since 2014. The older Hadid sister was even a member of Swift's (now-defunct?) squad , and had a cameo in the "Bad Blood" video way back when, but her younger sister Bella Hadid was never an official member of the group, which could have had something to do with the fact that she has been romantically wrapped up in The Weeknd (they might be in their off-phase at the moment, but who can be sure), who also dated Selena Gomez , a key constituent of the squad. So, imagine how shocking it is to see that for once, Swift acknowledged the younger Hadid at her VMAs after party.

Pinterest Kevin Mazur

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Gigi Hadid cozied up to her Bachelorette beau, Tyler Cameron, at the Republic Records after party. If their recent Manhattan date-night spree (which involved wearing somewhat matching outfits at Justin Theroux's bar on the Lower East Side) was not enough to convince the general public that they are likely an item, let this post-VMA rendezvous qualify as evidence.

Pinterest Robert Kamau

Miley Showed Up Hand in Hand With Kaitlynn

After an emotional performance of her latest single "Slide Away," (which many have speculated to be about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth ), Miley Cyrus brought her rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter (who happens to be Brody Jenner's ex) to a VMAs after party. The two showed up hand in hand, which of course fed the rumor mill about their yet-to-be-confirmed relationship, but Cyrus also brought her mom, Trish Cyrus, along for the party, too.

The Queens of Hip-Hop Reigned

Pinterest Shareif Ziyadat

Elsewhere in the city, the reigning queens of hip hop linked up at a VMAs after party honoring the Video Vanguard Award winner of the evening. Cardi B, who thanked Missy Elliott onstage for inspiring her own career before presenting her with the award, celebrated with the Vanguard winner and Queen Latifah (who was seated with rumored longtime partner Eboni Nichols throughout the show). Lizzo , Ice T and his wife Coco, and even Regina King came to honor Elliott at her Courvoisier-sponsored party, as well.

Related: Missy Elliott's Epic VMAs Performance Was the Toast of Twitter