When you are a pair of insanely talented, Internet-beloved teens who recently went to prom together, what do you do for your next big night out? If you are Yara Shahidi and Rowan Blanchard, you go to a Chanel dinner, in coordinating looks by the house, no less. This week, Blanchard and Shahidi both attended Chanel's West Coast celebration for their new travel diary makeup collection, an event which also drew out the likes of Karen O and Amber Valletta. Meanwhile, back in New York, New York Fashion Week:Men's held a few parties of their own, including Raf Simons's intimate post-show dinner and Bally's all-out bash for their new collaboration with Swizz Beats. And, since we are officially in peak summer, there were also a few incredibly Instagrammable outdoor parties, dueling in their picturesque-ness. Here, a look at all of the parties you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Karen O Attends a Chanel Dinner Celebrating Lucia Pica & The Travel Diary Makeup Collection. Stefanie Keenan

Karen O and her signature bangs returned to the fashion scene, donning a chic suit for Chanel's beauty dinner.

Pinterest Amber Valletta attends a Chanel Dinner Celebrating Lucia Pica & The Travel Diary Makeup Collection. Stefanie Keenan

Amber Valletta apparently also got the menswear memo, wearing an oversized blazer to the event.

Pinterest 2 Chainz and Swizz Beats attend the Bally X Swizz Beatz Launch Event. Angela Pham/BFA.com

Swizz Beatz launched his new partnership with Bally at a star-studded fete, which drew out the music scene, including 2 Chainz.

Pinterest Alicia Keys attends the Bally X Swizz Beatz Launch Event. Angela Pham/BFA.com

Also in attendance was his wife, Alicia Keys, who opted to wear her sunglasses at night for the affair.

Pinterest Slick Ricks performs at the Bally X Swizz Beatz Launch Event. Angela Pham/BFA.com

The night culminated in performances by A$AP Rocky and Slick Rick.

Pinterest Raf Simons and Kiki Willems attend Raf Simons x adidas celebrate Raf Simons’ Spring 2018 Collection. David X Prutting/BFA.com

A much more subdued affair, Raf Simons hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate his menswear collection, cozying up to Kiki Willems.

Pinterest Ashton Sanders attends Raf Simons x adidas celebrate Raf Simons’ Spring 2018 Collection. David X Prutting/BFA.com

Calvin Klein underwear model and Moonlight star Ashton Sanders made an appearance, hitting the impromptu dance floor.

Pinterest Jill Kargman attends The Cinema Society Hosts The Season 3 Premiere Of Bravo's Odd Mom Out. Dimitrios Kambouris

Jill Kargman donned a Gucci dress for the season three premiere of her hit Bravo show Odd Mom Out, hosted by the Cinema Society.

Pinterest Catherine Baba attends the opening of colette & Esteban Cortazar's pop-up store.

Just before the news of the stores upcoming closure broke, Esteban Cortazar celebrated its new pop-up with Colette, drawing out big European names like Catherine Baba.

Pinterest Two Coasts One Ocean, The Surfrider Foundation Annual Fundraiser In Montauk, NY Eugene Gologursky

With perfect summer temperatures, this week saw a battle for the most picturesque party on the East Coast. On Sunday, the Surfrider Foundation held its annual fundraiser in Montauk.

Pinterest Away celebrates the launch of their new quarterly publication, Here. Lexie Moreland

And later in the week, luggage company Away celebrated the launch of their new publication, Here, with a dinner below the Williamsburg bridge.

