Nobody’s been pulling out the fashion stops this season quite like Anne Hathaway. The actress has been on a whirlwind international press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, complete with overlapping promotion for her pop star-centric thriller Mother Mary. While in London this week, she continued pulling double duty with an impressive aesthetic swap across two very different outfits—all in under 24 hours.

This morning, Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada 2 tour continued with an appearance at the Victoria and Albert Museum in a tailored black velvet Giorgio Armani Privé coat dress. Her floor-length style featured exaggerated shoulders for a dynamic edge, while allover pearl embroidery brought a sprinkling of glamour. Stylist Erin Walsh finished Hathaway’s look with small diamond-covered hoop earrings and glossy cat-eye sunglasses. Meanwhile, a dark red manicure subtly nodded to The Devil Wears Prada’s signature red, black, and white color scheme, which Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt have all referenced across their various red carpet looks for the film in recent weeks.

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However, Hathaway took an entirely different approach the night before. During a special screening of Mother Mary, the actress leaned into the movie’s ghostly themes with a dramatic gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2020 couture collection. The sweeping black silk piece featured a matte skirt and flared sleeves, which flowed upwards into a series of thin, intricate cutouts. A high collar, rounded chest cutout, and cold-shoulder openings brought a sultry finish to her style, which was grounded with black cutout Aquazzura boots.

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At their core, Hathaway’s two looks showed her prowess as a fashion chameleon. After all, it takes a special kind of star to pull off two themed aesthetics at once. Each look also showed a keen approach to styling pieces with an all-black palette, emphasizing texture and shape in the absence of color. Though the shade’s been at play in Hathaway’s wardrobe for each project, this back-to-back moment proved her ease in style adaptation across opposing ensembles.

Though they’ll move at a slower pace, Hathaway’s fashionable forays are far from over after The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary’s press cycles wrap. This summer, she’ll be back onscreen in the mythological epic The Odyssey and sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street. Come fall, she’ll wrap the year taking on the titular role in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity. Clearly, Hathaway’s no stranger to versatility across different genres in the acting world. However, it’s abundantly clear she just be the ultimate fashion multitasker.