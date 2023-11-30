18 Stylish Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Red Carpet in 2023

While standout solo appearances were the talk of this year’s red carpets, so too were the fashionable pairs who brought their best couples style to the world’s stage. Although the past twelve months has seen a slew of celebrity breakups—from Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman—the usual suspects still delivered looks. The Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival unsurprisingly served as venues for the majority of the year’s most stylish moments—like Nicole Kidman’s feathered look alongside Keith Urban, or Dua Lipa hard-launching her relationship with Romain Gavras. But there were still a host of premieres and galas that provided some unforgettable fashion from the likes of Victoria and David Beckham, the Clooneys, and many more. Below, the 18 best celebrity couple red carpet moments of 2023.

Amal and George Clooney Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images Amal and George Clooney always put on a stylish front—but their appearance at The Albie Awards was one for the books. Amal stepped out in a dazzling sequined look from Versace while George appeared every bit his usual dapper self in a classic tuxedo.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes in Cannes were on Dua Lipa, who—in addition to unveiling an edgy bang hairstyle—hard-launched her new boyfriend Romain Gavras on the red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fashionably late arrival to the Met Gala was certainly worth the wait. The singer and mogul stepped out in a dramatic Valentino number (which she unbuttoned to reveal a bump-baring dress) as Rocky opted for a recreation of a look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s spring/summer 2005 show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a flashy appearance during a rare red carpet outing back in May. Meghan stunned in a gold Johanna Ortiz look as Harry stayed simple in a tailored ensemble.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were mainstays on a handful of this year’s buzziest carpets, but their Met Gala appearance outranked the rest. Kidman was the standout of the couple, wearing the exact dress she sported for a 2004 Chanel ad in honor of the night’s Karl Lagerfeld theme.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Quiet luxury was all the rage this year, so it’s rather fitting that Austin Butler (in Gucci) and Kaia Gerber (wearing Khaite) got in on the look during a rare joint red carpet appearance.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are fairly private in their relationship. So when they stylishly grace the red carpet like they did at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (in black sequins and pink satin, respectively), we are of course going to soak it up.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade provided a masterclass in couples’ style throughout the year, but their red and black leather looks for the Met Gala was certainly a high point.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse’s floral Fendi dress, from Karl Largerfeld’s penultimate collection for the brand, was a statement in and of itself. But pair that with a rare appearance alongside Robert Pattinson—and it’s a couples’ moment to remember.

Cardi B and Offset Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images We always appreciate a quality matching moment from celebrity couples. And Cardi B coordinating her custom Dilara Findikoglu look with Offset’s hair clips for the MTV Video Music Awards was certainly one of them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images J.Lo and Ben had us feeling like it was the early aughts when they stepped out for the premiere of The Mother. Lopez even tried her hand at fashion’s quiet luxury obsession with a muted Brunello Cucinelli look.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson’s bra-baring Prada gown was the star of the show as she stepped out on the Cannes red carpet with her husband, Colin Jost.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked straight out of a Disney fairytale for the premiere of Love Again in May.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Calista Flockhart reworked a canary yellow Ralph Lauren skirt she had worn two decades prior to attend the premiere of her husband’s film, Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As stylish as Russell Wilson looked, he was certainly a supporting act to Ciara’s plunging fishnet mesh dress during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While technically not a red carpet, a pants-less Kendall Jenner posing with Bad Bunny at the Gucci show was definitely the talk of the town back in September.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Beyoncé and Jay-Z were on tour for much of 2023, their Grammys moment early in the year was an elegant display of black tie style.