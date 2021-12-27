This year, we finally answered the question, “What did celebrities do during all of those months of quarantine?” Well, apparently, they were planning out their looks for their impending return to the spotlight. Thanks to the vaccine, 2021 marked the resurrection of the red carpet. Slowly, award shows started filling up with actual in-person attendees, as opposed to Zoom boxes. Premieres stopped getting postponed and were actually held. And the Met Gala said the second Monday in September is the new first Monday in May and held their first event in a year and a half. Quickly, it became clear that, upon returning to the red carpet, these stars weren’t messing around. Black tuxedos on men were quickly labeled as monotonous, replaced by bright colors and interesting silhouettes. Oscar De La Renta’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, aided in a complete transformation of Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, while Olivier Rousteing turned Zendaya into a Balmain-draped goddess. Some stars opted to remain home (and we cannot blame them for that), but they still turned out looks for the Instagram audiences. In all, the stars and designers spent the year making up for months of athlesuire and the result is 25 unforgettable red carpet moments, many of which will go down in history right next to Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Ralph Lauren in 1999 and Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace at the 2000 Grammys.
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
While she didn’t walk the red carpet, Fanning’s ethereal Gucci gown had its moment on Instagram ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The rapper wore an all-black look from the British luxury house and Bonnie Clyde glasses to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Washington looked like a work of art in her beaded blue gown and matching swim cap for the 2021 SAG Awards on April 4, 2021.
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti
Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress stunned in a red dress with dramatic sleeves and a high slit at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stanfield turned traditional men’s suiting on its head when he wore this jumpsuit to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Hadid wore a dress from the Italian luxury brand’s Haute Couture fall/winter 2021/22 collection complete trompe-l'œil lungs to the
Tre Piani (Three Floors) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan in Oscar De La Renta
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chan stunned in a partly sheer halter dress at the closing ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France.
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, had quite the year, and it’s almost too difficult to choose our favorite look from the actress’ red carpet appearances, but this nude Balmain gown is too gorgeous not to include.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Johnson wore a lot of Gucci while promoting
The Lost Daughter this year, but this silver sheer fringe look from the 78th Venice International Film Festival was her best of 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Rihanna showed up fashionably late in a Balenciaga overcoat and hat from Stephen Jones Millinery when she attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
Kravitz stole the show in a slinky metal mesh dress at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress embodied performer and activist, Josephine Baker in an embellished column dress and Cartier jewels at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Kaia Gerber in Oscar De La Renta
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta
Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The comedian predicted the color of the season when she wore this purple off-the-shoulder gown to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
CJR’s neon green gown glowed when Coel went on stage to accept the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Angelina Jolie in Versace
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy in Oscar De La Renta
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy had a great year on the red carpet, but
this custom Oscar de la Renta look she wore when getting honored as Face of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards is too much fun not to include. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady in Gucci
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images