Nobody can deliver a thoughtful, artistic fashion statement on the red carpet quite like Cate Blanchett. For her latest outing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the fashion-forward star continued that approach in blooming style thanks to Sarah Burton’s Givenchy.

At the festival’s Sunday premiere for Garance, Blanchett swished into the Palais des Festivals in an intricate gown from the French brand’s fall 2026 collection. Her backless style included a lightly wrapped neckline with a formal floor-length hem, all crafted from black silk. Embroidered red, pink, yellow, and blue flowers with swirling, shadowed green stems spread across the front of the piece, complete with subtle sheer paneling for added depth.

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The dress’s intricate flowers were far from your average garden-variety blooms. Burton’s collection took direct inspiration from the Old Masters of European oil painting, with this particular gown echoing the overflowing still life portraits of Dutch artists like Jan Davidsz de Heem and Jan van Huysum. The same ornate florals covered a pair of sleek black leather gloves cinched at each end with a black silk bow, which smoothly matched Blanchett’s gown. However, her look’s most dramatic statement came from the thick layers of swishing color-coordinated fringe, making the flowers appear to be melting onto the red carpet.

That very same detail made the dress go instantly viral earlier this spring, when Mona Tougaard closed Givenchy’s runway in the design at Paris Fashion Week. The style’s intricate details, rich color palette, and experimental use of textures are all hallmarks of Burton’s, cementing her place as one of the most innovative designers to watch today. Blanchett, true to form, proved the perfect star to debut the dress on the red carpet—after all, it was an original work of art.

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However, this wasn’t Blanchett’s only fashionable moment at Cannes. On Saturday, the actor stepped out for the screening of Paper Tiger in a black velvet Louis Vuitton gown. Her custom ensemble, elegantly paired with diamond earrings and pointed black pumps, prominently featured a squared neckline framed with large lacy ruffles. In addition to being a signature of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, the detail also smartly referenced the costumes worn in the actor’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth 1 in 1998’s Elizabeth. Even Blanchett, it seems, isn’t afraid of a self-reference on the red carpet.

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Blanchett’s arrival at the Cannes Film Festival makes her the latest stylish star to touch down for the cinematic occasion. This year’s event has been a particularly fashionable affair so far through eye-catching outings by jury members Demi Moore and Ruth Negga, as well as guests including Isabelle Huppert, Sandra Hüller, Simone Ashley, and more. With an impressive streak that’s ranged from reworn award show gowns to frothy feathers, zippered leather, and more artistic fringe, Blanchett has delivered plenty of fashion surprises. But there’s no telling what she still has in store for Cannes—one thing is sure, her choices will make a statement.