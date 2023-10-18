Need Couples Halloween Costume Ideas? Let These Fashion Power Couples Inspire You

Halloween is quickly approaching and with news feeds awash with news of Traylor (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce), Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and as always, Victoria and David Beckham, why not dress as your favorite celebrity power couple this year?

Although matching couples costumes from, say, award shows are always a go-to (think Sonny and Cher at the 1973 Oscars), we suggest taking a more fashion-forward approach. The duo style of celebrity couples are so ingrained in pop culture that we can practically imagine what they’ll wear next for their public outing.

For the Clooneys, some sort of tailoring masterclass, the Biebers, a mismatched moment, and the Carters? Pure elegance. Whether you’re looking to keep things current or more in the mood for a throwback moment á la Bennifer, 11 celebrity power couples to model your Halloween costumes after, below.

Victoria and David Beckham Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images The Beckhams have been catapulted back into the public eye with David’s Netflix documentary—but truly, they never left. There’s plenty of material to reference but we have a special preference for their Y2K moments like the above all-leather ensembles.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Traylor (that is, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce) is fairly new, so there aren’t a rolodex of style moments to choose from. So far, the football player usually goes with some sort of matching set and sneakers while Swift mixes it up with corsets, statement coats, and pieces like this sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top.

Amal and George Clooney Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you don’t have access to custom couture like Amal Clooney, don’t panic. Her and husband George’s elegant style follows a rather strict rule book—muted colors, tailored pieces, and a hint of sparkle.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Although Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have only had two public sightings together, their couples style is rather simple to achieve. Kylie usually wears some sort of form-fitting all-black look (with a luxe statement accessory) while Timothée looks like he just left Washington Square Park.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey and Justin Bieber may suffer from “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” syndrome more than any celebrity couple. To get that signature Bieber look like the one above, dress your partner in a gray sweatsuit (and crocs if you’re adventurous) as you slip into your best going out dress.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The Union-Wades are one fashionable family, but Gabrielle and Dwyane are certainly leading the way. To get Dwyane’s signature style look for brightly and patterned colored sets, while for Gabrielle, gravitate towards elegant evening dresses and reworked classics.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no more, their relationship—and subsequent style—was the epitome of 2000s celebrity buzz. Though their more formal looks are bar none, they always nailed their coordinating off-duty looks, like here at the London airport.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re lucky enough that your partner is a red head (or owns a ginger wig), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be your go-to. Like the Clooneys, their couples style is relatively classic with elegant cocktail dresses and sleek tuxedos.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are feeling more comfortable in taking their relationship public—which means there’s a growing list of options to choose from. Their most memorable so far was at the Gucci show in Milan, where Bunny wore jeans and button down as Kendall left her pants at home.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If your’e in a power power couple mood, Beyoncé and Jay-Z should be at the top of your list. Jay usually keeps it simple in suits, while for Beyoncé, there’s dozens of eras to choose from—from Destiny’s Child to Renaissance.