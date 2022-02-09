It’s not uncommon for one’s style to be influenced by the person they’re dating. Ben Affleck’s overall look has improved since he started seeing JLo again, and Julia Fox has worn more Balenciaga during her one month with Kanye West than most people do in their entire lives. The influence seems even stronger when you’re married to the person, so it makes sense that Justin Bieber’s style is seemingly rubbing off on his wife. In the past, Hailey Bieber’s street style has mostly fallen in one of two categories: well-curated athlesuire or skin-baring model off duty. Over the past few months, though, there has been a strong shift in her look, culminating in her outfit on Tuesday.

While stepping out in Los Angeles, seemingly to grab some coffee, Bieber was spotted in an all-around baggy look. The model paired a striped cashmere sweater from Extreme Cashmere with some extra-pocketed jeans from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, the cult downtown NYC label. She then finished off the outfit with Jordans and a pair of sunglasses. It seems like for both the sweater and jeans, Bieber opted to size up to really play into the oversized feel, making for the perfect cool girl ensemble.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In general, the outfit is akin to one she wore back in December, while also walking around LA. That time, the model wore similarly baggy jeans with a Balenciaga bomber jacket. Either outfit could have been plucked straight from her husband’s closet, considering his partnership with Balenciaga and affinity for oversized clothes. Plus, the Biebers started sharing a stylist last year in Karla Welch. It’s possible Welch is pulling pieces that could work for either member of the couple, and is that not a stylist’s dream? Don’t be surprised if you see Justin in this sweater next week.

