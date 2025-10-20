12 Halloween Costume Ideas for Serious Fashion Fans

Cardi B’s reign as the queen of couture week continued this summer when the rapper attended multiple Paris shows in jaw-dropping ensembles. Her most notable look came from Schiaparelli, whose runway show Cardi attended in a black dress featuring out-of-this-world shoulders and a cascade of ivory beads. A raven on her arm added some drama and really took this couture moment to the next level.

At first glance, this might seem like an ambitious costume to pull off, but it’s actually workable. You simply need a column skirt as a base, some cardboard or styrofoam to construct the shoulders, and then just a whole lot of beads to create the fringe effect. A stuffed raven perched on your hand will keep PETA from knocking down your door, though if you have a partner who wants to be included, you can try convincing them to dress up like the bird and turn this into a couple’s costume.