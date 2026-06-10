Nobody styles a monochrome outfit quite like Rihanna. The secret? Some expert-level texture mixing and precise accessorizing. Oh, it doesn’t hurt to chose a color that’s a statement in and off itself.

Rihanna stepped out in New York City late yesterday afternoon in a head-to-toe shade of dark amber. The base was a ribbed knit midi dress from Alaïa, one of her go-to brands over the years. Designed by former creative director Pieter Mulier for the brand’s fall 2026 collection, the cozy piece included a subtly squared neckline and stitch-trimmed hips—the kind of subtle details the label is known for.

Overtop, she layered an similarly hued leather coat, accented by a pointed collar and silky lining. Her strappy stiletto sandals were in the same color.

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Picking up on the gold tones in her outfit, she still added a dash of glitzy flair from an assortment of vintage gold and diamond rings and bracelets. A sculptural collar and dangling diamond-strung necklace were courtesy of Briony Raymond. Glossy black sunglasses and a smooth black leather shoulder bag brought a nonchalant air to her ensemble.

Though minimalist outfits might read as boring, Rihanna’s was anything but. The singer proved that a combination of textures can bring an outfit added depth and dimension, even with simple neutral tones—a formula she’s executed on numerous occasions. Plus, with added play from eye-catching jewelry and a sleek shoe choice, she made the warm-toned palette entirely her own.

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It’s a fitting formula for a star with a full schedule. In addition to raising her three children RZA Athelston, Riot Rose, and Rocki Irish Mayers with beau A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s also released a new Pride collection for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, opened Fenty Beauty’s Fenty Ki Haveli pop-up in India, and continued launching new products for her aforementioned namesake beauty brand.

Monochrome dressing isn’t new ground for Rihanna—though it’s made more frequent appearances in the Fenty Beauty founder’s rotation as of late. Earlier this year, she’s worn edgy and casual takes on all-black—and even styled the singular tone with two it-bags—across the globe. Monochrome gray also entered her rotation with a stark gray Balenciaga set this winter. However, as outings in head-to-toe maroon and yellow have additionally affirmed, there’s still room to play with color when putting single-toned outfits together.

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The star’s latest outing in Alaïa—next season’s, no less—also came as no surprise, as the brand’s been a frequent player in her wardrobe through the years. Whether she’s slipped on a high-slit shirtdress, reptile-embossed leather, or sleek blue cutouts, she’s returned to the label again and again. The bad news for Riri? Designer Pieter Mulier is leaving the Fench house to take over Versace. Though, Rihanna seems a natural fit to wear his first Versace pieces, as well—before they hit the runway, of course.