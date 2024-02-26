Zendaya’s Final Dune Premiere Look Is All About the Cut-Outs

The Dune: Part Two press tour has officially come to end—but, last night, the film’s oh-so stylish stars had one last go at the red carpet. For the blockbuster’s New York City premiere, leading lady Zendaya topped off her jaw-dropping red carpet streak with a daring twist on the cut-out trend. Complete with the perfect sci-fi finish, of course.

The actress hit the step and repeat wearing a Stéphane Rolland stunner from the brand’s spring 2024 couture collection. Zendaya has approached the Dune press tour with everything from archival cyborg suits to off-the-runway grails—this white and gold number continued that futuristic streak, albeit through silhouette, not robo-grade characteristics.

Zendaya’s long sleeve dress featured a fairly simple silhouette and some very, very high-impact design elements. For starters, the hemline of her skirt was trimmed with 3D gold sculptural details that were the perfect contrast against the sand carpet. But it was the piece’s interpretation of the cut-out trend that really took things to the next level—there was a horn-shaped exposed section that traveled from the actress’ chest, to her thighs, and back again.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The runway version was shown with statement gold earrings and smudged eyeshadow. Instead, Zendaya opted for her signature natural glam, layers of blinding Bulgari rings, and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s safe to say Zendaya has once again concocted up some red carpet history with her Dune: Part Two looks. The actress jumpstarted her streak in Mexico City by tapping emerging London designer Torishéju Dumi, wearing a custom sci-fi gown based on the designer’s spring 2024 collection. She then mixed in some current runway giants, in the form of Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, before slipping into a literal sand dune-shaped set from Balmain. While that likely would’ve been enough to constitute a top-notch press run from your average Hollywood actress, Zendaya didn’t stop there.

Before her most recent Stéphane Rolland moment, she pulled out two vintage artifacts from ’90s Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen’s Givenchy. We won’t hold our breaths waiting for someone, anyone, to top Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two wardrobe. Thankfully, the actress will be on the road again soon, likely with some very different fashion, to promote her upcoming sports romance Challengers.