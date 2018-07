It might be hard to believe that at the ripe old age of 24, Justin Bieber is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin , but all things considered, the pair have already shared quite the past together and a lot of things in common—especially when it comes to significantly improved hair. Luckily, Bieber managed to see Baldwin (and her dad, Stephen) out from under his fringe when the pair attended the premiere of his film Never Say Never, all the way back in 2011. Together with their fellow newborn, already engaged couple Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, they—assuming, you know, they actually go through with the weddings—are about to join the club of celebrity couples who, thanks to their insular industries, have known each other for what's in some cases ages. (Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for example, married in 2015 but first met on the set of That '70s Show when Kunis was just 14.) Take a look back at all of their early days together, along with other couples without whose eventual unions we wouldn't have, for example, the portmanteau " Kimye ."