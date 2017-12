With the long-awaited opening of Yayoi Kusama 's massive retrospective "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," this year was already guaranteed to be a big one for art on Instagram as infinity rooms, aka the world's most selfie-friendly territories, sprouted up across the country. Despite the 88-year-old artist's dogged domination of your feed, though, a few other artists managed to get their works in front of the public's eyes—whether in-person or simply on the Gram—too. Bjarne Melgaard knew exactly how to melt the internet's heart—with a litter of adorable miniature pigs—while Alex Da Corte chose the perfect time to reprise his Eminem impersonation, this time off in London. The end of the year brought the erection of a giant flashing neon vagina at Art Basel Miami, while as soon as the news broke about Beyoncé's pregnancy Beyhive proved itself to be the best artist of all with its extremely elaborate fan art . Scroll back in time just before the new year, here.