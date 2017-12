The Most Shameless High Fashion Knockoffs of 2017

In a year that started off with Alexander Wang accusing Phillipp Plein of ripping off one of his past productions, posting clips of their shows with the caption "Can I copy your homework?", it's no surprise that knockoffs seemed to be even more in fashion in 2017 than usual, even drawing in Kendall and Kylie Jenner, whose merch caused even Notorious B.I.G.'s mom to come for them , and Jimmy Kimmel , who accused Reformation of copying his daughter's carb-themed designs, into the mix. As usual, though, the most blatant rip-offs came from high street brands looking to high fashion, from Forever 21 (which has been immersed in lawsuits with Gucci as of late) copying the independent designer Sandy Liang , to Zara, Topshop and H&M doing their best Balenciaga. Take a look back at some of this year's most striking opportunities to pick up some semblance of what's shown on the runway ASAP, here.