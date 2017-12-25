The Most Shameless High Fashion Knockoffs of 2017

It's been over a year since Kim Kardashian stepped out in a glittery Vetements dress with her daughter North West in a similarly sparkly gown. This month, however, their mommy-and-me moment became suddenly controversial when Kardashian decided to sell the Vetements copy she made for North through her kids's clothing line, Kids Supply. Even that the proceeds were going to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles wasn't enough to save Kardashian from criticisms of plagiarism—ones that, along with the Rei Kawakubo jacket she recreated, she later said was in fact quite intentional, playing it off as an "homage" to the designers.